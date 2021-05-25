Ireland’s top golfers receive financial boost through Team Ireland Golf Scheme

Sixteen of Ireland’s top golfing talent will receive a total of €272,700 in funding through the Team Ireland Golf Scheme in 2021.

Additionally, 30 starts on the European Challenge Tour have been secured for Irish golfers. The funding has increased from €221,000 in 2020 to €272,700 in 2021, allowing additional golfers to benefit from the scheme.

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, welcomed today’s announcement: “I am really pleased that Sport Ireland can provide increased funding for the Team Ireland Golf Scheme this year. Ireland has a proud golfing tradition, which has been further enhanced with multiple major wins in recent years. I hope that this funding will assist our young up and coming players to advance their careers, and hopefully lead to further Irish golfing success in the future.”

Sport Ireland Chief Executive, John Treacy commented: “Sport Ireland is delighted to once again provide funding to Golf Ireland for the management and administration of the Team Ireland Golf Scheme. The scheme supports emerging professional golfers in their efforts to establish themselves as regular players on the main international tours and has seen great success in previous years. Included in the scheme is access to Golf Ireland’s National Academy and Quinta do Lago training base as well as access to the Sport Ireland Institute. This support will directly aid the players and I look forward to seeing them in action throughout the year.”

Golf Ireland Chief Executive, Mark Kennelly commented “Golf Ireland are extremely grateful to Sport Ireland for the 25% increase in funding for 2021. This funding has enabled Team Ireland Golf to continue to financially support our emerging professional players to enable them to get out and compete on tour after a challenging 2020 for many of them”

Des Smyth, Team Ireland Golf Committee added: “On behalf of Team Ireland Golf I would like to thank Sport Ireland for their invaluable support for our young golfing professionals. It has been tough for all sports but especially for our emerging players and without the continued support of Sport Ireland some might not have been able to continue to pursue their careers during this difficult time."

The Team Ireland Golf Scheme funding is welcomed by Stephanie Meadow who commented: “I am delighted to be representing Team Ireland again this year. Their continued support of myself and my peers is invaluable. Many players from other countries do not have the backing from organizations like Team Ireland and every year I am reminded of how lucky I am and the other players are to have it!”

Leona Maguire also welcomed today’s announcement adding: “I am so grateful for the continued support of Team Ireland. I am very proud to represent Ireland as I play my golf across the world”.

The new players on the scheme for 2021 are James Sugrue, Jonathan Yates and Olivia Mehaffey. James won the Amateur Championship in 2019 and competed in US Masters and US Open in 2020 and Jonathan finished 8th on the Alps Tour Order of Merit in 2020. Olivia is turning professional in the coming weeks, having been the leading Irish female amateur golfer for number of years and was part of the Irish team that won bronze medal in World Team Amateur Championships in Mexico in 2016.