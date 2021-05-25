Evergreen to face Freebooters - Kilkenny & District League Divisional cup draws made
Evergreen A will face Freebooters A in the Premier Division Cup
Two of Kilkenny's biggest soccer teams have been drawn against each other in the Premier Division Cup!
The opening draw for the Moc Lawlor Cup will see Evergreen A take on Freebooters A.
The mouthwatering tie was part of the Kilkenny & District League Divisional Cup draws which were made on the Off-Side Soccer Programme on Community Radio Kilkenny City this evening (Tuesday).
The full draws are:
Premier Division Moc Lawlor Memorial Cup
Evergreen A v Freebooters A
Freebooters B v Thomastown United A
Highview Athletic A v Deen Celtic A
Bye: Clover United: Bye
Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup
Ormonde Villa v Evergreen C
Newpark A v Fort Rangers
Callan United v Stoneyford United
Bye: Evergreen B
Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Memorial Cup
Thomastown United B v Freebooters C
Spa United A v Bridge United B
Freshford Town v Highview Athletic B
Castlewarren Celtic v River Rangers
Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round - East End United B v Tullaroan
East End United B or Tullaroan v Evergreen 46
Newpark B v Brookeville
St Canice’s v St John’s
Spa United v Deen Celtic B
