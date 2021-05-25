Evergreen to face Freebooters - Kilkenny & District League Divisional cup draws made

Two of Kilkenny's biggest soccer teams have been drawn against each other in the Premier Division Cup!

The opening draw for the Moc Lawlor Cup will see Evergreen A take on Freebooters A.

The mouthwatering tie was part of the Kilkenny & District League Divisional Cup draws which were made on the Off-Side Soccer Programme on Community Radio Kilkenny City this evening (Tuesday).

The full draws are:

Premier Division Moc Lawlor Memorial Cup

Evergreen A v Freebooters A

Freebooters B v Thomastown United A

Highview Athletic A v Deen Celtic A

Bye: Clover United: Bye

Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup

Ormonde Villa v Evergreen C

Newpark A v Fort Rangers

Callan United v Stoneyford United

Bye: Evergreen B

Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Memorial Cup

Thomastown United B v Freebooters C

Spa United A v Bridge United B

Freshford Town v Highview Athletic B

Castlewarren Celtic v River Rangers

Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round - East End United B v Tullaroan

East End United B or Tullaroan v Evergreen 46

Newpark B v Brookeville

St Canice’s v St John’s

Spa United v Deen Celtic B