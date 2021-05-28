Kilkenny make changes for Offaly clash in Littlewoods National League

Brian Dowling has made four changes to the Kilkenny team ahead of tomorrow afternoon's Division 1 League clash against Offaly.

Emma Kavanagh replaces Aoife Norris in goal while Michelle Teehan, Mary O'Connell and Steffi Fitzgerald also come in from the start.

Team captain Meighan Farrell is among those to miss out as well as Katie Nolan and Laura Murphy with Claire Phelan reverting to centre back in the absence of the Thomastown star.

There's a host of other positional changes with Miriam Bambrick going into midfield and Grace Walsh returning to the backs as Kilkenny search for the perfect formula ahead of the knockout stages.

Offaly will come into the game in confident mood after defeating Dublin last week and with dual star Grainne Egan in fine form the faithful county would love to take the scalp of the All-Ireland champions in their own backyard.

Throw in from St.Brendans Park in Birr is at 2.30pm.

Kilkenny team to play Offaly; Emma Kavanagh; Michelle Teehan, Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Kellyann Doyle, Claire Phelan, Grace Walsh, Niamh Deely, Miriam Bambrick, Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Michaela Kenneally, Steffi Fitzgerald, Miriam Walsh, Aoife Doyle.