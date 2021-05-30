Impressive first half display helps Kilkenny get the better of Wexford

Kilkenny made it three wins from three in the Allianz National Hurling League after a ten point success over Wexford in a scorching UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Cats were out to make an impact after losing the last four outings to their neighbours and they certainly done that in a sparkling opening half display where TJ Reid and Billy Ryan struck for vital goals.

Reid and Ryan tormented Wexford throughout with the Kilkenny duo linking up for 2-22 between them over the course of the afternoon.

Ryan's goal in the 5th minute was real route one stuff with a long puckout from Eoin Murphy somehow evading the Wexford full back line and the wing forward was on hand to shoot past James Lawlor.

Kilkenny led 1-3 to 0-2 at that stage before Reid latched onto a combined move from Adrian Mullen and sub Eoin Cody that saw Cody's saved effort land at the feet of Reid and he fired a shot to the net and the game was almost over even at such an early stage.

Brian Cody's side eventually led 2-15 to 0-7 at the interval with Reid and Ryan dominating while Alan Murphy was also on target with a couple of points for the home side.

Rory O'Connor led the Wexford charge with three points from play in the opening half and he continued to impress after the interval with Lee Chin also chipping in with his frees as the Slaneysiders improved immensely.

Kilkenny were never in any danger though and they kept knocking over scores that eventually led to them coming out 2-27 to 0-23 winners.

The Cats are now in pole position to finish top of the league table with games against Laois and Clare over the next two weekends to come.

THE SCORERS

Kilkenny- TJ Reid (1-18, 0-14fs, 0-1 65), Billy Ryan (1-4), Alan Murphy (0-3), Eoin Cody (0-1), Paddy Deegan (0-1).

Wexford- Lee Chin (0-13, 0-10fs, 0-1 65), Rory O'Connor (0-4), Aidan Nolan (0-1), Joe O'Connor (0-1), Diarmuid O'Keefe (0-1), Shaun Murphy (0-1), Conor McDonald (0-1), Aidan Nolan (0-1).

THE TEAMS

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Darragh Corcoran, Padraig Walsh, Conor Browne, Richie Reid, Cillian Buckley, Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan, James Bergin, TJ Reid, Alan Murphy.

Subs: Eoin Cody for Bergin 23 mins, Conor Fogarty for Corcoran 49 mins, James Maher for Ryan 49 mins, Michael Carey for R.Reid 64 mins, Liam Blanchfield for Mullen 70 mins.

Wexford: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Joe O'Connor, Glen Malone, Matthew O'Hanlon, Jack O'Connor, Diarmuid O'Keefe, Liam Og McGovern, Aidan Nolan, Rory O'Connor, Conor Devitt, Lee Chin, Mikie Dwyer, Harry Kehoe.

Subs: Gavin Bailey for O'Connor (Blood Sub) 24 mins, Joe O'Connor for Malone 33 mins, Kevin Foley for Kehoe h-t, Conor McDonald for Devitt h-t, David Dunne for O'Keefe 53 mins, Conal Flood for J.O'Connor 53 mins, Paul Morris for Dwyer 54 mins, Shaun Murphy for Dunne 57 mins.

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)