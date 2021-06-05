Kilkenny Intermediates shocked as Meath grab last gasp victory in league quarter-final

Kilkenny 1-12 Meath 3-7

Kilkenny

Kilkenny's Ciara Phelan was a goalscorer in the Intermediates league quarter-final loss aganst Meath.

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

It was a case of a real smash and grab disappointment for the Kilkenny Intermediate Camogie side as a goal in the seventh minute of injury time helped Meath sneak past the Cats in a thrilling Division 2 National League Quarter-Final in Birr this afternoon.

Maire Kirby's last puck of the game shot where she pounced on the rebound from a saved Jane Dolan free was enough to give the Royals the win but in truth it was quickfire goals at the start of the second half from Dolan and Megan Thynne that really set them up after Kilkenny led by five points at half-time.

In a competitive opening it was nip and tuck until Kilkenny's Hannah Scott broke clear of a couple of defenders before offloading to Ciara Phelan who volleyed a shot past Maggie Randle in the opposition goal.

Kilkenny looked in control at that stage with Sophie O'Dwyer, Ciara O'Keefe and Aine Phelan all firing over points but the Meath inside line always looked a threat and the opening salvo in the second half where the team in green and gold netted quickfire goals rocked John Scott's team for a period.

After refinding themselves Kilkenny scored four on the bounce and although Meath rallied a brace of frees late on from O'Dwyer looked to have won the game for the Cats but alas disaster struck with Meath finding the winning goal in the most dramatic of endings.

The Scorers

Kilkenny - Sophie O'Dwyer (0-6, 0-4fs), Ciara Phelan (1-0), Ciara O'Keefe (0-2), Aine Phelan (0-2), Danielle Quigley (0-1), Hannah Scott (0-1).

Meath - Jane Dolan (1-3, 0-1 45, 0-1f), Megan Thynne (1-1), Maire Kirby (1-0), Kristina Troy (0-1, 0-1f), Amy Gaffney (0-1), Grace Coleman (0-1).

The Teams

Kilkenny: Sinead Farrell; Niamh Leahy, Roisin Phelan, Ciara Murphy, Tiffany Fitzgerald, Leanne Fennelly, Laura Hegarty, Aisling Curtis, Laura Greene, Hannah Scott, Ciara Phelan, Ciara O'Keefe, Sophie O'Dwyer, Aine Phelan, Danielle Quigley.

Subs: Eva Hynes for Greene 56 mins.

Meath: Maggie Randle; Louise Donohue, Ellen Burke, Sophia Payne, Leah Devine, Maeve Clinche, Tracy King, Kristina Troy, Aedin Slattery, Grace Coleman, Aoife Minogue, Jane Dolan, Amy Gaffney, Shauna Hackett, Megan Thynne.

Subs: Maire Kirby for Hackett 52 mins, Sophie Helay for Payne 59 mins.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie