Kilkenny rivals Freebooters and Evergreen to meet in Maher Shield Final

Freebooters A and Evergreen A will meet in the Maher Shield decider after the semi-finals took place on Wednesday evening.
Freebooters were already assured of representation in the final with their first and second strings going head to head and as expected Freebooters A had too much in running out comfortable 6-0 winners on the night.
On the other side of the draw Evergreen who were the last Premier Division winners before lockdown sealed their final place with a 4-1 victory over Newpark.
A date and time for the final will be released in due course.
Maher Shield Semi-Finals
Freebooters A 6 Freebooters B 0
Evergreen 4 Newpark 1
More News
Knitters Sheila Jordan (left) and Bernadette Roberts from the #KnittedTogether2 project, Kilkenny Arts Office
adraig Walsh of Kilkenny in attendance during the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Finals and All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship at Croke Park in Dublin. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.