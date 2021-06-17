Kilkenny rivals Freebooters and Evergreen to meet in Maher Shield Final

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Freebooters A and Evergreen A will meet in the Maher Shield decider after the semi-finals took place on Wednesday evening.

Freebooters were already assured of representation in the final with their first and second strings going head to head and as expected Freebooters A had too much in running out comfortable 6-0 winners on the night.

On the other side of the draw Evergreen who were the last Premier Division winners before lockdown sealed their final place with a 4-1 victory over Newpark.

A date and time for the final will be released in due course.

Maher Shield Semi-Finals

Freebooters A 6 Freebooters B 0

Evergreen 4 Newpark 1

