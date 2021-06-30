Entries For Rás na mBan in Kilkenny now open

Entries for Rás na mBan 2021 have now opened with teams and administrative staff ramping up plans for the return of international stage racing to Ireland.



The 15th edition of Ireland’s premier women’s cycling event runs from 8th to 12th September and, for a fifth year, Rás na mBan is based in the beautiful medieval city of Kilkenny in Ireland’s Ancient East.

Following a review of systems and in line with Cycling Ireland codes and practices around Covid 19, there is a slightly revised but broadly similar entry system to that used in 2019.

As in years past, teams can be registered and rider names added at a later date. Managers can access the entry portal at the Eventmaster link below to register the team.

Team managers can add their specific team name to the system after which they, or team riders, can add up to five riders to the roster.

Team officials are asked to ensure that they use the same team name for each rider added to the squad and avoid team duplication.

Closing date for team entry is 11th August while rider names can be changed after entry and before the final rider confirmation date on September 6th.

The event is not open to individuals. It is for teams of five riders representing teams or clubs registered with national associations affiliated to the UCI, national teams, regional squads and composite teams.