Stars on show as Irish Open Pro-Am gets underway at Mount Juliet

Rory McIlroy, Jonathan Sexton, Gerry McIlroy, father of Rory McIlroy and DJ Carey at the Irish Open Pro-Am in Mount Juliet. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am has kicked off at Mount Juliet this morning.
The Pro-Am is the usual starter before the main event and there's a whole host of celebrities on course alongside the professionals including Leinster and Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton, former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey and Dublin Senior Football Manager Dessie Farrell.
While there is no spectators present at the Kilkenny venue today, the gates will be open to 5,000 patrons when the competition kicks off tomorrow morning with Kilkenny's Mark Power the main local attraction and he gets his opening round underway at 2.20pm
