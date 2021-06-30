Stars on show as Irish Open Pro-Am gets underway at Mount Juliet

Dubai Dutty Free Irish Open Pro-Am gets underway

Rory McIlroy, Jonathan Sexton, Gerry McIlroy, father of Rory McIlroy and DJ Carey at the Irish Open Pro-Am in Mount Juliet. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am has kicked off at Mount Juliet this morning.

The Pro-Am is the usual starter before the main event and there's a whole host of celebrities on course alongside the professionals including Leinster and Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton, former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey and Dublin Senior Football Manager Dessie Farrell.

While there is no spectators present at the Kilkenny venue today, the gates will be open to 5,000 patrons when the competition kicks off tomorrow morning with Kilkenny's Mark Power the main local attraction and he gets his opening round underway at 2.20pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie