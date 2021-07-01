British and Irish Lions confirm starting XV for South African tour opener

British and Irish Lions confirm starting XV for South African tour opener

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Lions coach Warren Gatland has named his starting XV for the first game on South African soil of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour. The team to face the Emirates Lions of SA (5pm Irish time on Sky Sports) has no Irish players in the starting fifteen and will be captained, in the absence of Conor Murray, byScotland's Stuart Hogg. 

Finn Russell starts at 10 alongside his Scottish team mate Ali Price at 9, with Owen Farrell at number 12. A position many believe the England star will occupy in the test series. The wings are occupied by Wales duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams, while Chris Harris of Scotland lines out at 13. 

Upfront, five English forwards George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill and Lawes, join Wales' Faletau, Wyn Jones and Scotland's Hamish Watson. 

The bench will feature Iain Henderson, with Bundee Aki and Elliot Daly offering cover for the backline alongside Gareth Davies.

