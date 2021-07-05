On your marks, get set - the Kilkenny Triathlon is ready to go!

Kilkenny City will once again open up to athletes from all over Ireland as the Kilkenny Triathlon makes a welcome return to the sporting calendar.

The popular sprint event, which will see triathletes swim in the River Nore, cycle through the county and finish with a run in the picturesque surrounds of the Castle Park, will be held on Sunday, July 18. After enduring more than a year of lockdown and cancelled events, such is the interest it’s no surprise that the triathlon is already a sell-out, with waiting lists in place for cancellations.

Hosted by the Kilkenny Triathlon Club, this year’s triathlon returns with some traditional elements as well as new additions. In what will be a showcase event for Triathlon Ireland, with the country still observing Covid-19 recommendations the triathlon will follow all current social distancing guidelines and ensure protocols are adhered to. Changes include a new transition area and system for participants to get race ready, as well as an all-new running route for the event.

Some 210 triathletes from clubs all over the country will flock to the Marble City for a 750m swim in a city centre section of the Nore before tackling a 20km cycle which will take them out the Waterford Road and back into the city via Bennettsbridge, before finishing with a 5km run of five loops of the lower field in the Castle Park.

To ensure social distancing athletes will be let off in three waves, with each wave also using a different section of the transition area throughout the day. Marshals will be there to bring people through the bike check area on their way to transition, with marshals also accompanying each individual wave of swimmers to their start point in the river.

“It’s great to have our triathlon back in Kilkenny for 2021,” said KTC chairman John McDermott. “After missing out on holding our event last year we’re looking forward to a beautiful day and showing off our wonderful city once again.

“We’re hoping the triathlon will help bring an air of normality back to the world of outdoor sport,” he added. “We have made the event as safe as possible for competitors and the public and want to show people that triathlon is a wonderful, inclusive sport which is open to all.”

The chairman also thanked the club members and volunteers who have helped make the day possible.

“This race has been facilitated by the club’s members and a committee who have worked hard in advance of the triathlon,” he said. “It couldn’t have happened without them. We are very grateful for their help and assistance and look forward to a great day’s racing.”

The Triathlon Club would like to thank the OPW, Kilkenny Gardai and Kilkenny Co Council for their assistance in hosting the 2021 Triathlon and to sponsors SuperValu, MPIC, John Kearns Physio and Dean Watson Sports Timing.

The 2021 Kilkenny Triathlon starts at 11am on Sunday, July 18 in the Castle Park. For more on the event or to join the club see www.kilkennytriathlonclub.com