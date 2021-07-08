Scanlon Park to host plenty of record breakers on Saturday

The Watershed track will host a day of 5k PB timed races on Saturday

Scanlon Park could see a number of records being broken this Saturday.

Kilkenny City Harriers and Kilkenny Triathlon Club have come together to present a day of 5km graded races at the track. The event will offer a unique opportunity for athletes to break their personal best for the 5k in a series of paced races.

The first race is at 9.15am. Proceeds will go to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Entries are being taken until Friday - click here for the link

