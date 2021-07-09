Glenmore Gold! Mia Griffin pedals to victory in Russia

Kilkenny Sport

Mia Griffin helped Ireland win gold in Russia

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

Email:

tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie

A strong finish saw Mia Griffin and her team-mates deliver cycling gold for Ireland.

The Kilkenny cyclist was part of the Ireland's Women’s Team Pursuit Squad who took the top honours at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in St Petersburg.

Griffin and her team-mates (Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy) had it all to do to overtake Russia in the final. In the ride off for gold they were behind from the start, but fought back strongly to finish almost two seconds ahead - Ireland clocked a time of 4:21:411 compared to Russia's 4:23:276. They were just narrowly outside a national record, which stands at 4:21.368.

Mia Griffin (right) and her Irish team-mates who won gold at the UCI Nations Cup in Russia PICTURE: CYCLING IRELAND

Track cycling is all about speed, power and incredible skill, which makes for exciting and thrilling races. The Nations Cup is the leading international series of track cycling events, gathering all the best track cyclists representing their nations on the track.
The teams take on three rounds of competition, giving them three opportunities to race for the win in each event while also trying to gain qualification for the World Championships.

Glenmore native Griffin rides for the Belgian/Irish Rupelcleaning Champion team on the UCI Women's World Tour. The gold adds to an individual bronze she won for Ireland at the Track Junior and Under-23 Championships in Italy last year.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie