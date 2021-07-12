Tickets go on general sale for Leinster SHC Final on Saturday

Croke Park

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Tickets for this Saturday's Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Kilkenny and Dublin have now gone on general sale to the public.

The provincial decider has a 7.30pm throw in from GAA HQ with the Joe McDonagh Cup Final involving Kerry and Westmeath commencing at 5.00pm.

All four counties will have received a specific allocation of tickets to offload to the clubs but an unspecified amount have been sent back to the GAA and are now available to purchase with 18,000 spectators permitted to attend the double header this weekend.

Tickets can be bought in pods of 2,3,4 and 5 and are priced at €35 each. They can be found here, https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/lhcp1707

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie