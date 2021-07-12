Tickets go on general sale for Leinster SHC Final on Saturday

Tickets for this Saturday's Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Kilkenny and Dublin have now gone on general sale to the public.
The provincial decider has a 7.30pm throw in from GAA HQ with the Joe McDonagh Cup Final involving Kerry and Westmeath commencing at 5.00pm.
All four counties will have received a specific allocation of tickets to offload to the clubs but an unspecified amount have been sent back to the GAA and are now available to purchase with 18,000 spectators permitted to attend the double header this weekend.
Tickets can be bought in pods of 2,3,4 and 5 and are priced at €35 each. They can be found here, https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/lhcp1707
