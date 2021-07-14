Camogie- Kilkenny under-16s advance to All-Ireland decider with Cork

A great team effort of sheer grit and determination saw Kilkenny beat a dogged Tipperary team in the Tesco under-16A All-Ireland semi-final in Banagher last Sunday.

Kilkenny opened the scoring after 45 seconds through a Rose Kelly point. Three further points from Lauren Ronan (0-2 frees) gave Kilkenny a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after eight minutes.

A minute later, Anna Murphy got through the Kilkenny defence and slotted the sliotar past goalie Ali Kennedy.

Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh (KK) and Kate Fermcombe traded points, before Kilkenny’s Lauren Ronan and Rose Kelly added points to leave Kilkenny 0-7 to 1-1 ahead at the first waterbreak.

After the mini break, Anna Murphy and Celine Guinan narrowed the gap with two points for the Premier County.

In the 20th minute, Lauren Ronan fielded a great ball, turned her marker and hit a rasper of a shot past the Tipperary goalie.

Anna Murphy added a point for Tipperary from the puckout to narrow the gap again.

Ava Brett (KK) and Kate Fermcombe traded points before Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh scored two lovely points for Kilkenny while Celine Guinan pointed for Tipperary to close out the scoring of the first half to leave the half time score Kilkenny 1-10, Tipp 1-6.

On the resumption of play, Ciara Moloney and Celine Guinan pointed for Tipperary.

On the 35th minute, Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh collected the sliotar out on the 40m line and ran at the Tipp defence and blasted the ball past the goalie. Straight from the puckout, the Kilkenny defence cleared the sliotar upfield and Lauren Ronan ran onto it and slotted it past the Tipperary goalie to put Kilkenny eight points ahead.

Ciara Moloney scored a goal for the Premier girls a minute later. Back came Kilkenny - Ava Brett collected the ball after a great clearance and slotted over a lovely point.

Anna Murphy took a shot at the Kilkenny goal. It was stopped by the Kilkenny goalie, but she was blocked down as she tried to clear and Celine Guinan (T) attempted to pull the trigger, but the goalie brought her down outside the square and a 21m free was awarded. Celine Guinan took the subsequent free and blasted it to the back of the net.

Rachel Dowling and Lauren Ronan added points for Kilkenny to leave Kilkenny 3-13 to 3-8 ahead at the second waterbreak.

At the start of the final quarter, Lauren Ronan slotted over a point from play before Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh got in for her second goal. Julie Lennon then hit in a shot towards goal which caused panic nefore Keher-Murtagh nipped in between them and tapped the ball over the goal line and into the net.

In the 51st minute, Tipperary sharpshooter Guinan slotted over a point from a 40m free. Four minutes later, Ciara Moloney got in for her second goal for the Premier side to narrow the gap to five points.

Rachel Dowling and Celine Guinan exchanged points before Aoife Coverdale and Julie Lennon added a point each for Kilkenny.

Emma Horgan pointed for Tipperary to finish out the scoring.

Kilkenny play Cork next Sunday in the under-16A All-Ireland final in Birr at 4.30pm. It will be streamed live on the Camogie Association YouTube Channel.

Kilkenny: Lauren Ronan (2-6, 4f), Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh (2-3), Rose Kelly, Ava Brett (0-2 each), Rachel Dowling (0-2, 1f), Aoife Coverdale, Julie Lennon (0-1 each)

Tipperary: Celine Guinan (1-5, 1-4f), Ciara Moloney (2-1), Anna Murphy (1-2), Kate Fermcombe (0-2), Emma Horgan (0-1)

Kilkenny: 1. Ali Kennedy; 2. Síofra Meegan, 3. Marie O’Keeffe, 4. Laura Phelan; 5. Emma Corr, 6. Sofia Kerr (Capt.), 7. Lucy Walsh; 8. Rose Kelly, 9. Anna Doheny; 10. Amy Cody, 11. Ava Brett, 12. Rachel Dowling; 13. Lauren Ronan, 14. Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh, 15. Ciara Dunne

Subs – 17 Angela Carroll for 10 Amy Cody, 18 Julie Lennon for 5 Emma Corr, 24 Aoife Coverdale for 8 Rose Kelly, 26 Ella Middleton for 11 Ava Brett, 29 Leah Cooney for 7 Lucy Walsh

Tipperary: 1. Kacey Meehan; 2. Helen Cleere, 3. Niamh Franks, 4. Meabh Ryan; 5. Lucy Purcell, 6. Shauna Heffernan (Capt), 7. Emma Horgan; 8. Kate Fermcombe, 9. Danielle Ryan; 10. Kate Ralph, 11. Celine Guinan, 12. Aoife Fitzgerald; 13. Jennifer Heffernan, 14. Anna Murphy, 15. Danielle Ryan

Subs – 28 Ciara Moloney for 13 Jennifer Heffernan, 26 Paula Quirke for 12 Aoife Fitzgerald, 22 Leah Flannery for 15 Danielle Ryan, 19 Kellie Browne for 14 Anna Murphy

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)