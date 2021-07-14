Dicksboro GAA announce hurling and camogie merger

The Dicksboro GAA and camogie club have agreed to merge.

The move, which was announced following their EGM, was carried by 99% of the vote in Palmerstown. The move means the club will be run by a joined up executive committee with representatives from the camogie club now joining the new ‘One Club Executive’.

“We have been working closely together as two clubs under two different codes of GAA and Camogie for many years,” said secretary Shane Kavanagh. “This new one club approach will further enhance the collaboration of all of our efforts and assist the club in growing to the high ambitions which we set for ourselves.

“We thank all who worked hard over the past 24 months to bring us to this point,” he added. “We acknowledge all past and present members of both the GAA and camogie clubs who have assisted in bringing the club to our current point of 1,000 members and growing.”

The club also took the opportunity to modernise and alter the club crest, Dicksboro have reverted back to the original colours of the crest, along with adding the new One Club Title.