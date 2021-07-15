Check out this week's Kilkenny People to see how you can win the new Kilkenny training jersey
It's already a big seller - but you can get the new Kilkenny training jersey for FREE!
There has been a huge response to the launch of the new commemorative training jersey, which features the names of all Kilkenny's All-Ireland winning players.
The shirts are selling fast online, but to win your own shirt check out this week's Kilkenny People. Fill in the entry form and send it to the Kilkenny People, 34 High Street, to be in with a chance to get your hands on what's sure to become a treasured item!
