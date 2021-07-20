Kilkenny left to rue poor first half as Galway Under 20's seal Leinster final place

Kilkenny's Leinster Under 20 championship campaign came to an end in Tullamore this evening when a slick Galway side ran out five point winners in red hot conditions.

It was very much a game of two halves and it was Galway's destructive opening period that won the game as they led 1-13 to 0-3 at the interval with the Connacht side's forward line running riot and in particular Donal O'Shea who rattled in the goal past Aidan Tallis in the 19th minute.

The only Kilkenny points came courtesy of Eoin Guilfoyle, Conor Kelly and Peter McDonald and Derek Lyng's side had an everest like mountain to climb in the second half but to their credit they began to reel the Galway lead in with the help of the breeze at their backs.

Guilfoyle led the Cats scoring with seven points in total and it was his penalty attempt that rebounded for Tomas Dunne to score that gave the Cats huge hope.

Kilkenny got the margin back to four points heading into stoppage time but after Guilfoyle went for goal and had a shot saved the game was up for the Noresiders and Galway sub Conor Flaherty knocked over an insurance score to set up a final date with Dublin next week.

Scorers: Galway- Donal O'Shea (1-7, 0-4fs, 0-1 65), Sean McDonagh (0-3); John Cooney and Sean Neary (0-2 each), Paddy Commins, Niall Collins, Conor Flatherty and Diarmuid Kilcommins (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Eoin Guilfoyle (0-7, 0-4fs, 0-1 65); Tomas Dunne (1-0); Aidan Tallis (0-1f); Peter McDonald, Shane Staunton, Cian Kenny, Conor Kelly and Billy Drennan (0-1 each).

Teams: Galway- Paddy Rabbitte; Eoin Lawless, Eoghan Geraghty, Christy Brennan; Shane Quirke, Sean Neary, Evan Duggan; Ian McGlynn, Jason O'Donoghue; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Sean McDonagh, John Cooney; Niall Collins, Donal O'Shea, Oisin Flannery. Subs: Alex Connaire for McGlynn 33 mins, Paddy Commins for Flannery 40 mins, Oisin Slevin for Cooney 52 mins, Tiernan Killeen for McDonagh 55 mins.

Kilkenny- Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); David Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels), Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Shane Staunton (Clara), Cathal Beirne (Glenmore), Padraig Dempsey (Mullinavat); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro); Liam Moore (Dicksboro), Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels), Jack Morrissey (St.Patricks); Ciaran Brennan (Bennetsbridge), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens). SubsMorriss: Paul Cody (Clara) for Moore 19 mins, Ian Byrne (Glenmore) for Brennan 24 mins, Tomas Dunne (Tullaroan) for Dempsey h-t, Billy Drennan (Galmoy) for Morrissey 37 mins, George Murphy (Rower Inistioge) for Kelly 54 mins.

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)