21/07/2021

Three Kilkennny hurlers named on Electric Ireland 2020 minor team of the year

Kilkenny's Billy Drennan

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Zach Bay Hammond, Joe Fitzpatrick and Billy Drennan have all been named on the 2020 minor hurling team of the year after impressing in recent weeks as Kilkenny won the Leinster minor championship and reached the All-Ireland final.

This year’s Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year features six players from All-Ireland champions Galway, All-Ireland finalists, Kilkenny and Munster champions, Limerick both have 3 players represented. While Offaly, Tipperary and Westmeath each have one representative on this year’s team. 

 Liam Collins, a member of the Galway Minor Hurling team has been named as the 2020 Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Player of the Year. The Cappataggle forward was outstanding in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Championship, picking up the Man of the Match award in the Final after scoring 1-7 against a brilliant Kilkenny side, bringing his tally for the year to 3-14.

 The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Tomás Lynch (Limerick & Doon)

2. Zach Bay Hammond (Kilkenny & Thomastown)

3. Adam Nolan (Galway & Kilnadeema Leitrim)

4. Michael Walsh (Galway & Ardrahan)

5. Joe Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny & Dunnamaggin)

6. Tiernan Killeen (Galway & Loughrea)

7. Luke Shanahan (Tipperary & Upperchurch Drombane)

8. Liam Leen (Galway & Clarinbridge)

9. Eamonn Cunneen (Westmeath & Raharney)

10. Lochlann Quinn (Offaly & Birr)

11. Adam English (Limerick & Doon)

12.Billy Drennan (Kilkenny & Galmoy)

13. Shane O’Brien (Limerick & Kilmallock)

14. Liam Collins (Galway & Cappataggle)

15. Colm Molloy (Galway & Kilnadeema Leitrim)

