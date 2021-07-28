McSharry shines again as she sets new Irish World record and PB

Mona McSharry
Mona McSharry was on form once more at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre as she powered through the heats of the 200m Breaststroke this evening, finishing in a time of 2:25.08 to set a new Irish Senior Record and a new Personal Best.
The Sligo native has had an incredible run in the pool this week, reaching the final of the 100m Breaststroke where she finished in 8th position.
Thie time however, did not secure a semi-final berth for the swimmer, as she finished in 20th place overall.
More News
Kilkenny captain Harry Shine lifts the Leinster trophy after tonight's victory. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.