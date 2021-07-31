Kilkenny Intermediates ease to impressive championship victory over Kildare

Kilkenny kept alive hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Intermediate Camogie Championship when they ran out emphatic winners over Kildare in Callan this afternoon.

After losing to Antrim in Round 1, John Scott's Kilkenny side knew a win was imperative and they played like that as they ruthlessly disposed of the Lilywhites.

Kildare also lost in the opening round to Cork and although they knocked over the opening point, in the following twenty minutes they conceded 1-9 without reply as the hosts took control of proceedings.

Ciara O'Keeffe got the goal for Kilkenny and although Kildare hit back with a goal themselves from Lea Sutton, the Cats superior strength in attack stood out with points from O'Keeffe, Sophie O'Dwyer and Hannah Scott giving them a huge 1-15 to 1-2 lead at the break.

Kilkenny continued their dominance on the resumption and Hannah Scott got their second goal in the 35th minute before the winners went through the motions for the rest of the game and eventually won out on a 2-24 to 1-7 scoreline.

A much stiffer test awaits Kilkenny next week when they face off with Cork where only a win will guarentee a place in the quarter-finals.

Scorers: Kilkenny- Sophie O'Dwyer (0-9, 0-5f, 0-1 45); Ciara O'Keeffe (1-5); Hannah Scott (1-3); Eva Hynes (0-3); Danielle Quigley (0-2); Laura Hegarty and Tara Ronan (0-1 each)

Kildare- Lea Sutton (1-2); Siobhan Hurley (0-3, 0-2f); Emma Kielty and Deirbhle Byrne (0-1 each)

Teams: Kilkenny- Sinead Farrell; Niamh Leahy, Roisin Phelan, Ciara Murphy; Sarah Crowley, Leanne Fennelly, Tiffany Fitzgerald; Laura Hegarty, Ciara Phelan; Eva Hynes, Sarah Walsh, Ciara O'Keeffe; Sophie O'Dwyer, Hannah Scott, Danielle Quigley. Subs: Caoimhe Dowling for Hynes 45 mins, Aine Phelan for C.Murphy 45 mins, Therese Donnelly for O'Dwyer 52 mins, Roisin O'Keeffe for Scott 52 mins, Tara Ronan for Donnelly 56 mins.

Kildare- Tanya Johnson; Maria Doyle, Nicole Malcolmson, Ellen Morgan; Caoilfhionn Hallissey, Emer Reilly, Niamh Hegarty; Aine Conway, Aoife Stynes; Caoimhe Maher, Siobhan Hurley, Lea Sutton; Ciara Egan, Emma Kielty, Deirbhle Byrne. Subs: Una Delahunt for Hallissey h-t, Aoife Fitzgerald for Maher 40 mins, Kelly Perkins for Morgan 54 mins, Hannah Goodfellow for Hegarty 54 mins, Ciara McAndrew for Stynes 54 mins.

Referee: Alan Doheny (Laois)