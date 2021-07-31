Kilkenny to meet Cork in All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final

Kilkenny will meet Cork for the first time since the 2019 All-Ireland Quarter-Final. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
After the conclusion of tonight's All-Ireland Quarter-Finals it has been confirmed that Kilkenny will face off with Cork in Croke Park next weekend.
The Rebels defeated Dublin on a 2-26 to 0-24 scoreline in Semple Stadium with Tim O'Mahony and Shane Kingston getting the goals for the Munster side.
The last four tie will take place in GAA HQ next Sunday with a 3.30pm start while on the previous evening, it will be a repeat of last year's All-Ireland decider with Waterford taking on defending champions Limerick at 5.00pm.
Both games will take place in front of an increased attendance with news earlier this week that up to 24,000 spectators will be permitted to attend the All-Ireland semi-finals while that figure will go up to 40,000 for the hurling and football finals.
