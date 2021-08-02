Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1542015885933

Kilkenny to meet Leinster neighbours Wexford in Quarter-Finals of All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Aoife Doyle in action during last Saturday's game against Galway. Pic: Billy Culletton

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny will play Wexford in the Quarter-Finals of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship after the draw was conducted yesterday evening.

After topping their groups Galway and Cork go straight into the Semi-Finals with Tipperary proving to be the unlucky ones as despite coming first in their group they have to settle for another game.

After losing out to Galway last weekend, the Cats narrowly missed out on top spot in their group and they will now meet the Model County while on the other side of the draw Tipperary will meet Waterford.

Both games are scheduled to take place as a double-header in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday August 21.

