02/08/2021

1542015885933

Basketball- Kilkenny's Lucy Coogan plays starring role as Ireland U18 women impress in 87-64 win over Hungary

Lucy Coogan in action against Hungary at FIBA European Challengers

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Ireland’s U18 women put in a dazzling performance to pick up their first victory of the FIBA U18 European Challengers, with 87-64 win over Hungary. They combined efficiency at the basket with some brilliant defence. It caps a fine campaign from the team, competing against Europe’s elite in Division A basketball.

Lucy Coogan’s prowess from the three point line saw her convert 7 of her 8 attempts in a 29-point personal haul, along with her six rebounds and three assists. Captain Hazel Finn had 16 points, while Kara McCleane finished with 14.

Ireland began with a commanding first quarter, which was polished off with a lovely jump shot 3-pointer at the buzzer by Emma Glavin, to give Tommy O’Mahony’s team a 34-15 lead.
Hungary improved in the second quarter, but Ireland remained focussed and in control, leading 49-38 at the break. Coogan had picked up 12 points by half-time, McCleane had nine points, while Finn and Sarah Hickey had eight points each.

Ireland’s determination to pick up a win was evident throughout, Coogan’s driving layup at the end of the third quarter handed them a 67-51 advantage going into the final quarter.

Ireland didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, pushing home their advantage to win by 23 points.

Ireland: Emma Glavin (5), Sinead Keane (6), Rebecca Anne Hynes, Ellie Glavin, Hazel Finn (16), Maria Alice Kealy (7), Kara McCleane (14), Paris McCarthy, Ella O’Donnell (DNP), Shannon Cunningham, Sarah Hickey (10), Lucy Coogan (29)

Hungary: Sára Laczkó (10), Gréta Horváth (3), Terka Dul (DNP), Rebeka Renczes (12), Karola Gelei (4), Réka Milkovics (5), Petra Kuncz (18), Fruzsina Oláh, Lilla Márkusz (6), Boglárka Katona (2), Eszter Dóra Turi, Lili Németh (4)

- Report and pictures courtesy of Basketball Ireland

