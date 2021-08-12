Kilkenny soccer season nears return after draw for the Pat Maher Shield

The Kilkenny soccer season returns in a number of weeks with the commencement of the Pat Maher Shield.
The Cup competition will kickstart the season on Sunday the 22nd of August before the resumption of league action a couple of weeks later.
The full draw for the Pat Maher Shield is as follows:
St Canices v Castlewarren Celtic
Freebooters A v Deen Celtic
Fort Rangers v St Johns
Ormonde Villa v Clover united
Stoneyford United v Highview Athletic
Bridge United v Tullaroan.
