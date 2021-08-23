Cork and Meath await Kilkenny in this weekend's All Ireland camogie semi-finals

The Kilkenny senior camogie side
It's set to be a bumper weekend of camogie for Kilkenny sides with both the senior and intermediate teams in All Ireland semi-final action.
Brian Dowling's senior team defeated Wexford in the All Ireland quarter-final last weekend and they will now face old rivals Cork in Sunday's last four clash at Croke Park where the game will throw-in at 4.00pm.
Galway and Tipperary will also face off in GAA HQ next weekend while the Kilkenny intermediates will meet Meath in their own semi-final in Banager in Saturday with a 1.30pm start.
The other semi-final will be between Antrim and Galway in Clones with the ultimate aim for all sides being a place in the All Ireland finals on Sunday September, 12.
