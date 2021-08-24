It's Deen Celtic versus Freebooters in the first round of FAI Junior Cup!

An all-Kilkenny battle between Deen Celtic and Freebooters is the pick of the ties after the opening rounds of the FAI Junior Cup were drawn.

Teams from the Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wicklow Leagues were grouped together for the cup draw, which sees junior teams from all over Ireland dreaming of making the big day at the Aviva Stadium in May.

All will be dreaming of matching the efforts of Evergreen, who reached the final back in 2017.

FAI Junior Centenary Cup

Preliminary Round: Callan United v Bunclody

Round One: Newpark v Callan or Bunclody, Bridge United v New Oak Boys, Bagenalstown v Evergreen, Deen Celtic v Freebooters, Killeshin v Highview Athletic, Fort Rangers v Wexford Bohs or North End United.

Preliminary round games are due to be played on the week ending September 12, with first round games pencilled in for September 26. The opening four rounds will be played by the end of the year - rounds five and six will be played in January 2022, leading to the final on May 1.

Elsewhere the draws have also been made for the FAI Youth and Under-17 Cups.

FAI Youth Centenary Cup

Preliminary Round: Highview Athletic v Wexford Albion, Shamrock Rovers v Evergreen.

Round One: Thomastown United v Deen Celtic, Highview Athletic or Wexford

Albion v Shamrock Rovers or Evergreen, Freebooters v Moyne Rangers.

The preliminary round of the FAI Centenary Youth Cup is set to get underway in the week ending Sunday, September 19 while the first round will begin the week ending Sunday, October 10.

FAI Under-17 Centenary Cup

Kilkenny & DL teams have been grouped with the Waterford & TSDL teams in the regional stages of this competition.

Preliminary Round: Southend United v Evergreen, Highview Athletic v Carrick United, Waterford Crystal v Freshford Town, Cullen/Lattin v Thomastown United.

Round One: Highview Athletic or Carrick United v Freebooters, Piltown v Dungarvan United, Callan United v Villa, Southend United or Evergreen v Waterford Crystal or Freshford Town, Tramore v Cullen/Lattin or Thomastown United.

The preliminary round of the FAI Centenary Under 17 Cup is set to get underway in the week ending Sunday, September 12 while the first round of the competition begins the week ending Sunday, October 3.