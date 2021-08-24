Search our Archive

Kilkenny hurling great Liam (Chunky) O'Brien passes away

Former Kilkenny hurler Liam (Chunky)O'Brien has passed away

Liam (Chunky) O'Brien pictured alongside some fellow legends from the James Stephens club.

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The death has occured of former Kilkenny hurler Liam (Chunky) O'Brien.

The former four time All Ireland winner passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, predeceased by his loving wife Judy, brother Paddy and sister Evelyn, much loved father of Derek, Mark, Nicola and Liam.

He will be sorely missed by his loving family, brothers Eamonn and Kevin, sisters Lily and Pauline, son-in-law Mattie, daughters-in-law Bridget, Aisling and Donna, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and all in the G.A.A Community.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday morning at St.Patrick's Church Kilkenny.

As well as being missed by his loving family and friends, it will also be a huge loss to all GAA supporters in Kilkenny.

Chunky won All Ireland titles with the Cats in 1972. 1974, 1975 and 1979 and he will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play with Kilkenny.

He was also named on the All-star team on four different occasion as well as claiming the Texaco Player of the year in 1975.

O'Brien also had a hugely successful club career with James Stephens as he claimed four Kilkenny SHC titles as well as two Leinster and All Ireland crowns.

He will be hugely missed by everyone involved in Kilkenny GAA circles.

