30/08/2021

Mia Griffin makes Irish team for Rás na mBan in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Sport

Mia Griffin has been selected for the Irish team who will take part in the Rás na mBan in Kilkenny in September

Mia Griffin will be hoping that local knowledge pays off after she was selected for the Irish team for the Rás na mBan.

The Glenmore native is one of five riders selected to represent the country in the race, which takes over Kilkenny from September 8 to 12.

The team also includes Alice Sharpe and Imogen Cotter, who were part of the National squad that competed in the Kreiz Brezh last month. Lara Gillespie, fresh from the Under-23 European Track Championships and current National Road Series leader Fiona Mangan complete the team. 

The international stage race will feature four road race stages, a time trial and a circuit race taking place over five days based in and around Kilkenny.

The event offers a variety of challenges and stage lengths attracting top racers from all over the world.

Griffin will be hoping to bring her recent good form from the track to the road. She was a member of the Irish team who won the Team Pursuit title at the 2021 Track Cycling Nations Cup in Russia, as well as a bronze in the Individual Pursuit.

