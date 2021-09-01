Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Shine goal helps Dicksboro see off solid Naas challenge in minor league final

Dicksboro 1-19 Naas 2-11

Shine goal helps Dicksboro see off solid Naas challenge in minor league final

The Dicksboro minor team that achieved Division 1 league success. Pic: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Dicksboro and Naas clashed in UPMC Nowlan Park in a highly entertaining Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor League final.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, a goal and a point from Kilkenny minor captain Harry Shine proved to be the game changer after he was relocated to his natural home of the full forward line.

Shine got the team clad in maroon and white off to a perfect start when he fired over a free from close in. Alan Tobin instantly responded with a point of his own to level but the dynamic midfielder had the Kildare outfit in front when he landed a monster of a point from just on the half way line. Matthew Kelleher sent the white flag waving with a point of his own after some neat play by captain Cillian Hackett.

Fionn Maher and Kelleher swapped points as the hectic nature of the game continued. Hackett and Shine added further points to see the City side up 0-6 to 0-3 at the end of the first water break.

In a blink of an eye the Naas men had pulled level with Killian Harrington, Maher and Sean Murphy all splitting the posts before Shine and Tobin converted placed balls in quick succession. A long range point from the rampaging half back Sean Keenan was soon followed by a Shine free.

Maher briefly lifted the siege that was starting to develop on the Naas goal with a point as the ’Boro men threatened to suck the life out of the Kildare challenge. Conor Kavanagh had the final say of the half pointing after fine work from Johnny Keane to leave Dicksboro 0-10 to 0-8 ahead.

McGarry pointed before Shine helped himself to a hat-trick of points. Maher briefly responded and Shine added a further two points to his tally.

The waterbreak came at the right time for Naas and a Charlie Carroll goal brought them right back into things. Shine took the gloss of the big score with a quick point but the dander was up on the challengers with Maher and Cian Boran all pointing.

Shine was looking menacing at the edge of the square and he duly goaled but before the celebrations had died down Seamus Kelleher had sent the green flag waving down the other end of the field.

The next score was going to be vital, Matthew Kelleher got a fine point for the ’Boro men before Shine finished off the scoring.

In what was a well contested game the home side were on balance the better value for the win and will go into their championship clash with Young Irelands as favourites to retain their title against last year’s beaten finalists.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media