03/09/2021

Kilkenny referee Liz Dempsey to take charge of All-Ireland final

Kilkenny Sport

Thomastown's Liz Dempsey will referee the senior camogie All-Ireland final between Cork and Galway on September 12

Kilkenny's Liz Dempsey has been appointed to take charge of the senior All-Ireland camogie final in Croke Park on September 12.

Dempsey (Kilkenny) will take charge of the All-Ireland clash between Cork and Galway, part of a triple header at GAA HQ. Conor Quinlan from Galway has been appointed to referee the All-Ireland intermediate championship final between Kilkenny and Antrim, while Limerick's Kevin O’Brien referee the All-Ireland premier junior championship final between Armagh and Wexford.

It is a momentous occasion for Dempsey as this appointment means the Thomastown whistleblower will complete the set of refereeing all championship final grades. She took charge of the All-Ireland junior B final in 2012, the premier junior final in 2014 and the intermediate Final in 2017.

Dempsey has an incredible refereeing CV to date. To add to the appointments above, she has also taken charge of All-Ireland under-16 and minor (A & B) championship finals, along with an All-Ireland senior club championship final and an All-Ireland intermediate club championship final. She has also refereed a National League final and an Ashbourne Cup final.

All-Ireland Senior Championship Final – Cork v Galway, Croke Park Stadium, 4:15pm

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Standby Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

Line: John Dermody (Westmeath)

Fourth Official: Eamon Cassidy (Derry)

Fifth Official: Louise Reilly (Cavan)

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final – Kilkenny v Antrim, Croke Park Stadium, 2pm

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Galway)

Standby Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork)

Line: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

Fourth Official: Áine McCormack (Clare)

Fifth Official: Aaron Hogg (Clare)

All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final – Armagh v Wexford, Croke Park Stadium, 12 noon.

Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)

Standby Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

Line: Mike Ryan (Galway)

Fourth Official: John McDonagh (Galway)

Fifth Official: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)

