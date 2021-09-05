Team news: Kilkenny Camogie side named for All-Ireland final with Cork

Kilkenny minor camogie manager Mike Wall has named his team to take on Cork in this evening's All Ireland minor final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (6.00pm throw-in)
The Cats come into the game on the back of a dramatic semi-final victory over Galway and while they will be slight underdogs, they will still be hoping to cause a shock.
Cork defeated Dublin last week and after already capturing Under 16 glory and sealing a place in the senior championship final there is a fair bit of momentum being built up by the Rebels.
Kilkenny will come into the game full of confidence and in Amy Clifford, Sarah Barcoe and Sarah McDonnell, they have a lethal forward line that can do damage as they look to win a first minor title since 2015.
Kilkenny team to face Cork: Ellie O'Neill (St.Brigids); Laoise Nolan (Clara), Niamh Phelan (Dicksboro), Rachel Whelan (Clara); Aine Kirwan (Thomastown), Mairead Corcoran (Mooncoin), Sontae Jackson (Windgap); Emma Manogue (James Stephens), Anna Doheny (James Stephens); Grainne Glynn (Clara), Asha McHardy (Dicksboro), Emma Shorthall (Clara); Sarah Barcoe (Thomastown), Sarah O'Donnell (Young Irelands), Amy Clifford (Dicksboro).
