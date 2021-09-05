Search

05/09/2021

Team news: Kilkenny Camogie side named for All-Ireland final with Cork

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny minor camogie manager Mike Wall has named his team to take on Cork in this evening's All Ireland minor final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (6.00pm throw-in)

The Cats come into the game on the back of a dramatic semi-final victory over Galway and while they will be slight underdogs, they will still be hoping to cause a shock.

Cork defeated Dublin last week and after already capturing Under 16 glory and sealing a place in the senior championship final there is a fair bit of momentum being built up by the Rebels.

Kilkenny will come into the game full of confidence and in Amy Clifford, Sarah Barcoe and Sarah McDonnell, they have a lethal forward line that can do damage as they look to win a first minor title since 2015.

Kilkenny team to face Cork: Ellie O'Neill (St.Brigids); Laoise Nolan (Clara), Niamh Phelan (Dicksboro), Rachel Whelan (Clara); Aine Kirwan (Thomastown), Mairead Corcoran (Mooncoin), Sontae Jackson (Windgap); Emma Manogue (James Stephens), Anna Doheny (James Stephens); Grainne Glynn (Clara), Asha McHardy (Dicksboro), Emma Shorthall (Clara); Sarah Barcoe (Thomastown), Sarah O'Donnell (Young Irelands), Amy Clifford (Dicksboro).

