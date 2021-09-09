Kilkenny remain unchanged for All-Ireland intermediate camogie decider with Antrim

Kilkenny camogie boss John Scott has named an unchanged side for Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final against Antrim at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kilkenny stand in the Saffrons’ way of an All-Ireland title and they go with the same 15 that began against Meath last time out. Sophie O’Dwyer is a real threat from frees and play, while the side is captained by full-back Róisín Phelan, who has the vastly experienced Leann Fennelly, a previous winner at this level and captain when the Cats lost the senior final in 2014, in front of her.

The Cats will be hoping to win their first title since 2016 and they will be aiming to overturn an earlier championship defeat to the Ulster side.

Like Kilkenny, Antrim also have the same side that emerged victorious in the semi-final victory over Galway.

Antrim were defeated in last year's decider by Down and there are a dozen survivors from that game with Áine Magill, who played such a key role in that defeat of the Tribeswomen and also scored a vital goal as Antrim drew last weekend’s All-Ireland Minor B final with Offaly, one of the trio coming into the team along with netminder Catrina Graham and Maria Lynn.

The game throws-in at 2.00 and will be live on RTE 2.

Kilkenny team to face Antrim – Sinead Farrell (St Lachtain’s); Niamh Leahy (Emeralds), Roisin Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), Ciara Murphy (Tullaroan); Sarah Crowley (Mooncoin), Leann Fennelly (Mullinavat), Tiffany Fitzgerald (Young Irelands); Laura Hegarty (Lisdowney), Ciara Phelan (Dicksboro); Eva Hynes (Thomastown), Sarah Walsh (Thomastown), Ciara O’Keeffe (Young Irelands); Sophie O’Dwyer (James Stephens), Hannah Scott (James Stephens), Danielle Quigley (O’Loughlin Gaels).