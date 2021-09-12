Free scoring Antrim prove too strong for under par Cats in All-Ireland Intermediate Final

There was disappointment for the Kilkenny Intermediate Camogie side after they went down to an eight point defeat at the hands of Antrim in the All-Ireland Final at Croke Park.

Helped by the devastating scoring of Roisin McCormack, Maeve Kelly and Catrine Dobbin the Saffrons had too much aces for a Kilkenny side that never quite got into their stride.

Kilkenny started brightly and raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead but that was as good as it got for the Cats with Antrim in control for the majority of the contest.

A 21st minute Maeve Kelly goal edged the Ulster side in front and they maintained control to lead by five points at the break (1-11 to 0-9).

Kilkenny got a lease of life when top scorer Sophie O'Dwyer netted a 21 yard free but it was only brief respite as Antrim nabbed their second goal through Catrine Dobbin.

Sarah Crowley got a late consolation for the Cats in stoppage time but by that stage Antrim were well clear on the scoreboard and they deservedly claimed the title on a 2-21 to 2-13 scoreline.

Scorers

Antrim- Roisin McCormack (0-9, 0-4f), Maeve Kelly (1-5), Catrine Dobbin (1-2), Nicole O'Neill (0-3), Lucia McNaughton and Aine Magill (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Sophie O'Dwyer (1-5, 0-4f), Sarah Crowley (1-0), Eva Hynes (0-3), Sarah Walsh (0-2), Ciara O'Keefe, Danielle Quigley and Therese Donnelly (0-1 each)

Teams

Antrim- Catrina Graham; Chloe Drain, Niamh Donnelly, Maria Lynn; Colleen Patterson, Caoimhe Connolly, Maeve Connolly; Lucia McNaughton, Nicole O'Neill; Maeve Kelly, Amy Boyle, Aine Magill; Roisin McCormack, Christina Laverty, Catrina Dobbin.

Subs: Anna Connolly for Laverty 37 mins, Katie McAleese (Carey) for Magill 50 mins, Laoise McKenna for Boyle 60 mins, Katie McKillop for Connolly 61 mins.

Kilkenny- Sinead Farrell (St Lachtain’s); Niamh Leahy (Emeralds), Roisin Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), Ciara Murphy (Tullaroan); Sarah Crowley (Mooncoin), Leann Fennelly (Mullinavat), Tiffany Fitzgerald (Young Irelands); Laura Hegarty (Lisdowney), Ciara Phelan (Dicksboro); Eva Hynes (Thomastown), Sarah Walsh (Thomastown), Ciara O’Keeffe (Young Irelands); Sophie O’Dwyer (James Stephens), Hannah Scott (James Stephens), Danielle Quigley (O’Loughlin Gaels).

Subs: Jennifer Leahy (James Stephens) for Hegarty 35 mins, Therese Donnelly (Thomastown) for Quigley 42 mins, Sinead O'Keefe (Thomastown) for Fitzgerald 46 mins, Caoimhe Dowling (Dicksboro) for Scott 52 mins, Roisin O'Keefe (Thomastown) for C.O'Keefe 56 mins.

Referee- Conor Quinlan (Galway)