Smashing time had by all at Kilkenny Tennis open week

Players came from the North, South, East and West to the Marble City for the inaugural Mabel Cahill Open Week at Archersfield.

Having been starved of local competitive tennis for such a long time, there was a welcome return to the sound of the ball being struck on court at Kilkenny Tennis Club.

Despite some wet weather forecasting from Met Eireann, the majority of the weather during the week was perfect for outdoor court play - for once, rain didn’t stop play!

With 345 games played in Open Week, which was sponsored by ISE Forest and Garden Supplies, special mention must go to Rena O’Connor and Ed Walsh for scheduling and recording the games in such a seamless manner.

John Dowling and Mingha Flannery ran the hospitality end of proceedings with food and drink being served outside every evening.

Great fun was had meeting up with old and new friends, while watching the best level of tennis the club has seen in quite some time.

Results

Grade Seven

Men’s Singles: Mark Delaney beat Audrius Paullukenas 6-7, 7-6. Women’s Singles: Kathryn Parsons beat Denise Nolan 6-3, 6-4. Women’s Doubles: Aine Donovan and Denise Nolan beat Niamh Moore and Kathryn Parsons 6-4, 6-3. Mixed Doubles: Martin Murphy and Aine Boland beat John Doyle and Helen Whelan 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Grade Six

Women’s Singles: Helen Whelan beat Mary Brain 7-5, 6-4. Men’s Singles: Martin Doyle beat Niall Skehan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Men’s Doubles: Callaghan Labroy and Niall Skehan beat Barry Hoyne and Tommy Tyrrell 6-1, 4-6, 10-2. Women’s Doubles: Niamh Doyle and Aoife O’Keeffe winners with a walkover. Mixed Doubles: Andrew Campion and Anne Plagemann beat Mark Delaney and Tetana Shumska 6,4, 6-4.

Grade Five

Men’s Singles: Ziedonis Mezciems won with his opponent Jamie Prins retiring injured. Women’s Singles: Aifric Bolger beat Clare Kilkenny. Mixed Doubles: Michael Fitzgerald and Aifric Bolger beat Stephen Gilsenan and Judy Lennon 6-3, 6-2. Women’s Doubles: Siobhan Holden and Caroline Tynan beat Aifric Bolger and Lisa Callery 6-4, 6-2. Men’s Doubles; Colin Dawson and Michael Murphy beat Marcel Bruns and Anthony Stitchcombe 7-5, 6-4.

Grade Four

Men’s Singles: Alan Dowley beat Kealan Delaney 6-4, 6-2. Women’s Singles; Madeline Bulfin beat Julie McMahon 6-4, 6-4. Men’s Doubles Ronan Grace and Enda Roberts beat Jody Kehoe and Sean Rossiter 4-6, 6-2, 10-6. Women’s Doubles: Nollaig Cotter and Isha Mack beat Sara Bateman and Lorna Doogue 4-6, 6-4, 14-12. Mixed Doubles: Roger Munnis and Lesley Dowley beat Enda Roberts and Isha Mack 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Grade Three

Women’s Singles: Isha Mack beat Jill Roberts 6-3, 7-6. Men’s Singles: Richie Dore beat John Nolan 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Women’s Doubles: Ann Marie Kelly and Liz McRedmond beat Claire Bergin and Ciara O’Driscoll 4-6, 7-5, 10-2. Men’s Doubles: Michael Hyland and Liam Nolan beat John Dalton and Ivan Powell 6-3, 6-1. Mixed Doubles: Nicholas Rossiter and Charlotte O’Keeffe beat Patrick Joyce and Jill Roberts 7-6, 6-3.

Grade Two

Men’s Singles: Barry Gahan beat Brendan O’Regan 6-1, 6-3. Women’s Singles: Laura Durkan beat Roisin Dunphy 6-3, 6-4. Men’s Doubles: Alexander Mack and Ivan Powell beat Michael Condon and Richie Dore 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. Women’s Doubles; Helena Daly and Shirley Kennedy beat Leisa Fitzgerald and Reidin Fogarty 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. Mixed Doubles; Brendan Halligan and Helena Daly beat Conor Phelan and Leisa Fitzgerald 6-0, 6-3.

Grade One

Women’s Singles: Beatrice Laura Pirtac beat Aileen Sutherland in a walkover. Men’s Singles; Zach Murphy beat Dorian Kos 7-6, 6-4. Men’s Doubles; Dorian Kos and Nathan Slattery won with a walkover. Mixed Doubles: Dorian Kos and Beatrice Pirtac beat Alex Donnelly and Lucy Hogan 6-4, 6-3.

The next calendar event for the club is the Club Championships.