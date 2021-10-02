Search

02/10/2021

Colin Fennelly strikes twice as Kilkenny champions Shamrocks advance

Shamrocks 3-23, Graigue-Ballycallan 2-20

Kilkenny Sport

Colin Fennelly netted two goals as the Shamrocks moved into the quarter-finals of the Kilkenny senior hurling championship

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

Email:

tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie

A goal in either half from Colin Fennelly helped the Shamrocks (Ballyhale) book their place in the senior hurling championship - but it wasn’t without a fright or two!

Graigue-Ballycallan were more than a match for the reigning champions and gave their all with a game performance at John Locke Park.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening 20 minutes and deadlocked again at 0-8 each after 25 minutes thanks to a Sean Ryan 65, however six unanswered points from Brian Cody Joe Cuddihy, Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, TJ Reid and Eoin Cody pushed Ballyhale into a good lead. That advantage only grew when Colin Fennelly pounced for his first goal as half-time loomed, but a like score from Sean Ryan threw Ballycallan a lifeline at the break (1-13 to 1-9).

Graigue raised their game in the second half and, with the likes of Conor Flynn, Darragh Egan and Sean Ryan driving the side on they clawed their way back into the game. A run of four points, scored around the waterbreak, saw them get back on level terms by the 54th minute (1-19 to 1-19).

However, the Shamrocks didn’t panic. No sooner had Graigue hit the equaliser the Shamrocks caught them with a counter-punch, Joe Cuddihy rifling home from a narrow angle. Ballyhale moved further ahead when Fennelly plundered his second goal a few minutes later, but Billy Ryan’s late goal meant they couldn’t ease up too much before the final whistle.

Shamrocks - Colin Fennelly (2-1); Joe Cuddihy (1-5); TJ Reid (0-5, 0-2 frees); Brian Cody, Eoin Cody (0-4 each); Evan Shefflin (0-3); Richie Reid (0-1).

Graigue-Ballycallan - Sean Ryan (1-9, 0-4 frees, 0-2 65); Billy Ryan (1-3); Shane Butler (0-3); Sean O’Dwyer, Philly Cahill (0-2 each); Colum Prendiville (0-1).

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media