06/10/2021

Loreto student enjoys double gold in 2021

Ruth Fogarty after winning the National Tetrathlon with the Irish Coach John Flood

Robert Cribbin

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Ruth Fogarty a third year Loreto Kilkenny student has enjoyed a remarkable summer of success achieving double gold at two of the largest Tetrathlon events held in Ireland in 2021 – the Antrim Tetrathlon in July and the National Tetrathlon event in Kilossery Stud in August 2021.

Ruth achieved a win at both events, representing her club (Carlow Pony Club) and her country at the Antrim Tetrathlon event in July where she won first place in the Junior Tetrathlon competition. She then went on to compete in the National Tetrathlon competition held in Kilossery Lodge Stud over two days and secured a second win representing Carlow and wearing her colours with pride.

Ruth’s teams won on both occasions at each event.  Her team mates in Antrim were Sarah Kehoe, Caolifhionn Lawlor and Aisling Marriott and for the National Tetrathlon event she competed on a team with Sarah Kehoe, Anna Murphy and Hannah Kelly. 

At the national competition Ruth also won the best individual female shoot and was awarded the new Gabriella Weaver Trophy.

The tetrathlon is a tough competition and involves training and competing in four disciplines – swimming, running, shooting and riding. It requires huge dedication and commitment training round the clock.

