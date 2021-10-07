Five Kilkenny hurlers in the running for 2021 All-Stars

Five Kilkenny players have made the shortlist for this year's hurling All-Stars.

The nominations, which were announced this morning, see Eoin Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Eoin Cody and TJ Reid in the running for national honours.

And Eoin Cody is also one of three players shortlisted for the Young Hurler of the Year award, an honour he won last year.

All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the way with 15 players included in the nominations for the 2021 PwC All-Stars.

After a summer that saw the Treaty County sweep all before them to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, John Kiely’s outstanding champions bring that dominance to the final list of 45 nominations.

Also announced today are the players who have been shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Award with Limerick again setting the standard. Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch will be voted on by their peers for the overall award.

The vote for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Award will be contested between Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Cork’s Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy.

Nickie Quaid, Eoin Murphy and Patrick Collins form a high caliber trio contesting the goalkeeping award.

In defence, the 18 nominees are from Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Clare.

The six midfield nominees include the high scoring Laois player Paddy Purcell. Dublin wing forward and captain Danny Sutcliffe and Wexford captain Lee Chin are their counties sole representatives in a star-studded list of 18 attackers who will be cut to six for the final 15.



The full county breakdown for the hurling nominations is Limerick 15, Cork nine, Waterford seven, Kilkenny five, three each for Clare and Tipperary and one each for Dublin, Laois and Wexford.

PwC All-Stars Hurling nominations 2021

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)

Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)

Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)

Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (all Kilkenny)

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (all Tipperary)

Rory Hayes (Clare)



Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (all Limerick)

Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (all Clare)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Paddy Purcell (Laois)



Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)

Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork)

Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)

Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)



PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare)