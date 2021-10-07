Search

07/10/2021

Kilkenny's Mia Griffin claims bronze medal with Ireland at European Track Cycling Championship

Kilkenny's Mia Griffin claims bronze medal with Ireland at European Track Cycling Championship

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Mia Griffin was part of the Irish team that won a Bronze medal at the Women's Team Pursuit European Track Cycling Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland last night.

Griffin was alongside Kelly Murphy, Emily Kay and Alice Sharpe as the Irish squad finished in third spot which was more than three seconds ahead of Great Britian in the bronze medal ride-off.

The 4km event saw Ireland finish behind Germany and Italy who collected the gold and silver medals respectively.

The Irish quartet broke the national record in qualifying for the Bronze medal ride-off with a time of 4:21.202 and the success continues the upward trajectory for Griffin who only last month narrowly missed out on winning a stage at the Ras Na mBan in Kilkenny city.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media