13/10/2021

On your marks, get set - the Streets of Kilkenny is back!

Kilkenny Sport

The Streets of Kilkenny 5k returns to the Marble City on October 22

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

With lockdown hopefully a thing of the past, clubs and organisations all over the county are eagerly looking forward to holding competitions and events once more - and the Kilkenny City Harriers are no different!

The city’s athletics club are all set to say goodbye to the pandemic in style by holding the 2021 Streets of Kilkenny on Friday, October 22.

The popular 5km race, which is open to all, is back on the calendar after a year’s hiatus. Traditionally held on Holy Thursday, the event quickly became a must-do run for people who were thrilled to have the chance to run through the city streets on a fast-paced course. 

In 2019 organisers changed the route of the run, starting and finishing on The Parade. This year’s race follows the same path, bringing the field down High Street and across Francis Bridge before coming back down John Street and Rose Inn Street for a second lap.

Demand for places in the race has been high, with KCH confident people will turn out in great numbers to participate and join the celebrations. People can sign up for the Streets on popupraces.ie, with posting and collection options available.

“We are very excited to be able to host the Streets of Kilkenny in 2021,” Harriers PRO Nicholas Dunphy told the People. “Thanks to Kilkenny Co Council and the Gardaí we are looking forward to welcoming people back to the streets for what will be an unforgettable event.

KCH are also looking for volunteers to help as marshals along the course on the night. Anyone who can help can email info@kch.ie

