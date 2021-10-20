Nowlan Park shortlisted for GAA pitch of the year award

UPMC Nowlan Park is once again in the running for the GAA pitch of the year award outside of Croke Park.
The Kilkenny ground has been nominated alongside O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Walsh Park in Waterford, Pairc Tailteann in Navan and Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.
The GAA launched the programme of recognition a few years ago to encourage groundspeople to bring up the overall standard of surfaces in Ireland and Kilkenny have benifited hugely with Nowlan Park chosen as the winner on a number of occasions.
The overall winner will be announced in due course.
Sean Manicle, Max Manicle, Neil Lyng (Michael Lyng Motors), EithneReilly, Donovan Deegan , Carl Parker, Eve Parker, Aoife, Clodagh, Culum & Caoìmhìn McKevitt PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD
Jack Walsh of Rower-Inistioge collects the ball in front of Lisdowney’s Michael Kenny during Saturday afternoon's senior championship clash. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.