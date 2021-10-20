Search

20/10/2021

Nowlan Park shortlisted for GAA pitch of the year award

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

UPMC Nowlan Park is once again in the running for the GAA pitch of the year award outside of Croke Park.

The Kilkenny ground has been nominated alongside O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Walsh Park in Waterford, Pairc Tailteann in Navan and Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

The GAA launched the programme of recognition a few years ago to encourage groundspeople to bring up the overall standard of surfaces in Ireland and Kilkenny have benifited hugely with Nowlan Park chosen as the winner on a number of occasions.

The overall winner will be announced in due course.

