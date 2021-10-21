Search

21/10/2021

The Tribesmen 10/1 To Win Both Leinster & All-Ireland Titles

Galway Hurlers Fancied For Titles In 2022 Following Shefflin Appointment

Henry Shefflin in action for Kilkenny against Galway during the 2014 National League semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Henry Shefflin has been appointed as the new manager of the senior Galway hurling team and punters are feeling optimistic of their chances for 2022.

The Kilkenny legend was confirmed as the new Galway boss on Wednesday night replacing Shane O’Neill who stepped away in September.

Shefflin is a novice manager at inter-county level, but his two years in charge of his club, Ballyhale, ended with two All-Ireland club titles and BoyleSports have already received plenty of requests following his appointment.

It’s 5/2 from 4/1 that Galway will reach the 2022 All-Ireland SHC final and 10/1 from 14/1 that they will win both the Leinster and All-Ireland titles next year.

The retirement of Joe Canning is certain to be one of the first issues Shefflin is asked about. Canning stepped away in July but is 3/1 from 8/1 to come out of retirement. 

It’s a 20/1 chance for Galway and Kilkenny to meet in the All-Ireland final next year and 7/4 for Shefflin to manage Kilkenny next after Brian Cody.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The announcement of Henry Shefflin has shocked many as it was widely reported that Davy Fitzgerald would be taking over the Tribesmen. However, punters seem very optimistic of Galway’s hopes for 2022 with the odds on making the All-Ireland SHC final now 5/2 from 4/1 while it’s 10/1 from 14/1 for them to win both the Leinster and All-Ireland double in 2022.”

 

Galway Henry Shefflin Specials ~ New Galway Manager - Henry Shefflin Specials

4-5       Galway to beat Kilkenny in 1st match under Shefflin

7-4       Shefflin To Manage Kilkenny Next after Brian Cody

5-2       Galway To Reach All Ireland Final in 2022

5-2       Shefflin not to be Galway Manager at start of 2023

3          Joe Canning To Come out of Retirement to Play in 2022

10        Galway to win Leinster & All Ireland in 2022

20        Galway & Kilkenny to meet In All Ireland Final 2022

