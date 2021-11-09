Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium to host open night on Friday

Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) / Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RSÉ) is hosting an open night at the races in Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium on Friday 12th November.

The initiative, entitled “Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile” or "Racing Together", also is being rolled out across greyhound racing stadia stadia with the evening’s race card being preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of all those who have passed during Covid since the beginning the pandemic in March 2020.

Members of the public will have free admission to the event with racegoers being encouraged to purchase a €2 programme, the proceeds of which will go directly to local charities.

“COVID-19 has been particularly impactful on the lives of older people and GRI says it hopes the free race events will provide a much-needed social outlet for members of the local community,” explained Philip Peake, Interim Chief Executive, GRI. “Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is very much about providing people, particularly the elderly and those living alone, a great night out at the races after having spent much of the past 18 months with few social outlets available to them,” added Mr. Peake. “It's been a tough time for everyone, and it is important that GRI recognises the incredible national effort to fight the virus, protect lives and to ensure the safe reopening of society.”

Mr. Peake continued, “We look forward to welcoming families, couples and individuals who may be going to the races for the first time as well as those who will be returning to a night of greyhound racing in Kilkenny.

Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is being repeated at greyhound stadia across the country, over the same weekend.

Further information on the upcoming free race nights is available on www.goreyhoundracing.ie.