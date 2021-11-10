Irish Open set for Kilkenny return in 2022

Kilkenny has had a big boost with confirmation that the Irish Open will return to the Mount Juliet Estate in 2022.

It will be the second successive year that the European tour event takes place in Kilkenny and will run from June 30 to July 3.

The prize money for the event has also doubled from €3 million euro to €6 million euro which is sure to attract a star-studded field.

This year was the first time Mount Juliet had staged a golf tournament since 1995. Although it was held in front of a restricted audience with only 20,000 spectators permitted on the course over the four days, the action was still full of quality as Australian Lucas Herbert took home the victory in a field that included the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell as well as local favourite Mark Power.

With the return of full crowds at sporting events going down a treat over recent weeks in GAA, soccer, rugby and horse racing circles, the Kilkenny course will be hoping to reap the full benefits of the extra revenue next summer.

McIlroy was the last Irish winner of the event in 2016.