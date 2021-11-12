Holden and Richie Reid revel in more Kilkenny success for Shamrocks

You don’t win four successive county titles without being a super team and Shamrocks are exactly that but when it comes to praise it always tends to revolve around the forward players like TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody but just as important to the cause are the lads in defence and there are none more experienced than Richie Reid and Joey Holden at full and centre back respectively.

Reid acknowledged how refreshing it was to come out on top in such a tough game.

“It was a very tough battle right till the end and it was only with 15 minutes to go that we pulled ahead.

“Even at that Paddy Deegan came down and got another goal to leave only a couple of points between the sides near the end but in fairness to our lads we fought hard and especially in the forwards.

“We struggled a bit in the first half and we were bunching things a bit too much so we made the game a lot wider in the second half and as a result got shots away a lot easier which really helped us.”

The youngest of the Reid brothers has been a mainstay in the Shamrocks machine and he praised the role TJ had in the second period.

“TJ coming out the field in the second half left more space inside with Huw Lawlor following him and that was the plan at half-time to use TJ a bit more and it worked as he picked off the passes,” Reid said.

While winning has almost became a way of life for the Shamrocks over the last few years, the centre back still sees it as hugely fulfilling especially with a young enough group of players.

“We’re still a young enough team, Eoin Reid is the oldest as it stands with TJ and Colin Fennelly coming after that and the youth is helping us kick on as we all just love winning and it’s great to win again with this group of players.”

As well as Reid, Joey Holden also holds down his role in defence and while he had a few problems with the threat of Paddy Deegan, his experience proved vital in helping his side overturn a half-time deficit to claim Kilkenny title number 19.

“You don’t know what way the game is going to go but one thing for sure is that O’Loughlin Gaels were going to push us right till the end and that’s what happens in games you just have to hang in there sometimes.

“We just stuck at it and maybe we done a few things wrong in the first half or maybe we weren’t working hard enough but we managed to correct it all at half-time and we showed our class in the second half.”