11/11/2021

FAI Junior Cup - Freebooters, last Kilkenny side left standing, are off to Kerry

Freebooters will play

Freebooters are heading to Kerry!

The Premier Division club have been drawn away to Fenit Samphires after the fourth round draw for the FAI Centenary Junior Cup was made.

Booters, the last Kilkenny & District League team left in the competition, booked their place in round four after beating Gorey Rangers on penalties at the Fair Green. There are 32 fixtures in the fourth round of the competition with all fixtures set to take place the week ending Sunday, November 28. 

The current holders of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup Fairview Rangers face a tough test with a trip to Cork to face Carrigaline United. The full draw is:

FAI Centenary Junior Cup, round four
Fenit Samphires FC v Freebooters AFC
Ballinasloe Town AFC v Listowel Celtic
Peake Villa FC v Trim Celtic
Douglas Hall AFC v Ballyheane AFC
Coolock Village FC v Coachford AFC
Yellowstone Celtic FC v Kildrum Tigers FC
Athy Town AFC v Suncroft AFC
Crumlin United v Seaford Rock United
Portlaw United v Boyle Celtic FC
SVS FC v Westport United FC
Salthill Devon FC v Bluebell United or Liffey Wanderers
Courtown Hibernians AFC v Avenue United
Ferrybank AFC v Athenry FC
Dunbar Celtic v Blackpool Celtic v Pike Rovers FC
Wilton United v Ballymun United
Stella Maris FC v Cobh Wanderers
Tolka Rovers AFC v Prospect Priory FC
Booth Road Celtic v Muirhevnamor FC
Mullingar Town AFC v Clonmel Town FC
Star Rovers AFC v Ennis Town FC
Temple United v Glasheen AFC v Hibernian FC
Carbury FC v Straffan AFC
Aungier Celtic FC v Monksland United FC
St Michael's AFC v Ashbourne United
UCC AUL v Moyne Rangers
Oliver Bond Celtic v Ballynanty Rovers AFC
Kingscourt Harps AFC v Regional United FC
Malahide United AFC v Mervue United
Carrigaline United v Fairview Rangers AFC
Coill Dubh AFC v North End United
Villa FC v Killarney Celtic FC
Grattan United v St Francis FC or Valley Park United

Local News

