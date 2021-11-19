Ellen Molloy is back in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy is back in the Republic of Ireland senior squad ahead of two crunch World Cup qualifiers.

The Inistioge native was recalled by manager Vera Pauw for the games against Slovakia and Georgia following her impressive displays for the Ireland Women's Under-19s in their qualifiers last month.

Molloy will link up with the squad after the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final on Sunday, with the rest of the Ireland squad set to attend that game as spectators.

A squad of 25 players has been selected for the World Cup qualifiers at Tallaght Stadium. Manager Pauw is preparing her team for their third & fourth games in Group A with Slovakia coming on Thursday, November 25 before facing Georgia on Tuesday, November 30.

Midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn and forward Kyra Carusa are available again following injuries. A third goalkeeper will be added to the squad once international clearance comes through from FIFA.

Tickets are selling well for both World Cup qualifiers and fans are encouraged to secure their seat now and turn up on both nights to support the Girls in Green.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)



2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Round - Group A

Republic of Ireland v Slovakia

Thursday, November 25

Tallaght Stadium

KO 7pm

LIVE on RTÉ2

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Round - Group A

Republic of Ireland v Georgia

Tuesday, November 30th

Tallaght Stadium

KO 7pm

LIVE on RTÉ2

