Muckalee LGFA enjoy one of finest moments with impressive win over Clann Gaels

Muckalee LGFA enjoyed their finest moment yesterday on their home pitch when impressively overcoming Clann
Gaels from Westmeath in the Leinster Junior Club Football Championship.
Right from the opening moments when Rebecca Roche pointed for Muckalee, the home side dominated. Katie Nolan,
terrific from start to finish for the winners, added a point four minutes later.
Clann Gaels enjoyed a fair amount of possession in the first quarter, but aside from an Annie Dolan point, they failed
to raise another flag until just before the interval. They did threaten the Muckalee goal on a couple of occasions but
found Niamh McDowell in the winner’s goal in top form.
Muckalee’s half back line of Amelie Bolger, Clodagh Hanlon and Edel Coonan broke up several Clann Gaels attacks
and once the ball was moved quickly through the lines into the attack, the scores started to flow for Muckalee.
Katie Nolan continued to torment the visitors defence scoring some great points, with Ellen Lawlor and Kate Purcell
also adding to the home side’s tally. Inter-county camogie star Edwina Keane’s presence at full forward was also key
to setting up many of the Muckalee scores. But it was a well-worked goal from Rebecca Roche on the call of half time
that put the winners in a strong position. Muckalee came very close to grabbing a goal or two during the first half and
that three-pointer just before the interval was no more than they deserved.
Clann Gaels scored a second point through Aoife Lyons as the referee blew for half-time, but the Westmeath side
were left with a mountain to climb in the second half.
Lyons grabbed another point immediately on the start of the second half for the Westmeath side, but any notion that
matters would improve for them in the second half quickly disappeared when Katie Nolan scored three points, two
from frees.
Clann Gaels enjoyed a fair amount of possession in the second half, but time after time Clodagh Hanlon, Edel Coonan
and Roisin Hanlon, in fact all the Muckalee defenders, turned over possession to start another Muckalee attack.
Muckalee also won the midfield battle with strong running from Ellen Lawlor and team captain Kelley Comerford.
The winners continued to add to their tally through Rebecca Roche and Katie Nolan and despite some honest
endeavour from the visitors, Muckalee were far too strong for their opponents in every facet of the game.
It was appropriate that the final score of the game should come from Katie Nolan who waltzed through the Clann
Gaels defence to score her side’s second goal.
Kilkenny football is generally about difficult games and results, but for once this was a result to savour from a fine
group of players who were terrific and certainly enjoyed themselves on their home pitch yesterday.
It will be a much tougher test next weekend in the next round, but for now the Muckalee ladies deserve a buala bas
after a terrific display that secured a resounding victory.
SCORERS
Muckalee
Katie Nolan (1-8, 0-2 frees); Rebecca Roche (1-4); Ellen Lawlor, Kate Purcell & Danielle Morrissey (0-1, each).
Clann Gaels
Annie Dolan, Aoife Lyons (0-2, each).
Muckalee
Niamh McDowell; Amy Ring; Eadaoin Coady; Roisin Hanlon; Amelia Bolger; Clodagh Hanlon; Edel Coonan; Ellen
Lawlor; Kelley Comerford (Captain); Hazel Moore; Rebecca Roche; Kate Purcell; Sarah Brennan; Edwina Keane;
Katie Nolan.
Subs – Caoimhe McGuinness; Audrey Harrington; Ciara Doheny; Danielle Morrissey; Denise Comerford; Roisin Foley;
Eva Coghlan; Ciara Molloy; Annie Dolan; Áine Newman; Claire Moore; Laura McDowell; Allanah Keegan; Orla Nolan;
Chloe Patterson; Cora Dooley; Aimee Menton; Hannah McCarthy.
Clann Gaels
Ciara Mahon; Meadabh McLoughlin; Dearbhail McLoughlin; Sarah Downes; Ailish Greene; Julie McLoughlin
(Captain); Aishling Boyhan; Roisin Foy; Eva Coghlan; Ciara Molloy; Annie Dolan; Áine Newman; Amber Fleming;
Emma Broughan; Aoife Lyons.
Referee – Joe Bermingham (Wicklow).
