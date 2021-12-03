Cycling Ireland Launch Training Hub Smartphone App

Cycling Ireland has launched the Training Hub on Android and iOS for 2022 Members. The Training Hub contains cycling-specific, on-demand expert training in yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning, indoor cycling and more.

A library of more than 120 training sessions is available to choose from and a jam-packed calendar of over 100 training sessions will be released throughout 2022 catering for all levels. The desktop version of the Training Hub launched in February 2021 and since then over 3,200 members have completed thousands of hours of cycling-specific training.

Cycling Ireland Marketing & Communications Manager, Scott Graham commented; “We have been delighted with the uptake and feedback on the Training Hub since it launched earlier this year. Thanks to the support of Sport Ireland and the Innovation Fund we have been able to develop the Training Hub further, with professionally delivered training sessions and the launch of our smartphone apps.”

“We developed the Training Hub off the back of feedback from our annual Voice of the Membership survey and with the desire to provide a better service and greater value for money to members. Members can now access hundreds of training sessions from their smartphone or desktop as part of their 2022 membership package.”

“We currently have over 120 training sessions available on the Training Hub but plan on growing this to well over 200 by the end of 2022. The ambition is to provide members of all abilities, and across all disciplines with training resources which will help them stay injury free, achieve their performance goals and most importantly enjoy their cycling.”

Members can download the Cycling Ireland Training Hub App for free in the Apple and Google Play stores. 2022 Cycling Ireland Membership is now open and starts at €50 for Leisure Membership.