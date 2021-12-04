Fennelly hat-trick helps 'Shock' to KIlkenny junior football title

A strong team performance underpinned by an ability to score goals at crucial times saw Carrickshock emerge as comfortable winners of the Junior football county final against Windgap in a match played under lights in Piltown last Thursday evening.

The pitch was in great condition on the night although the players did have to contend with rain falling for large periods of the game and the winners, once they settled into the game, adapted much better to this throughout.

Windgap started the brighter of the two sides and established an early two point advantage with fine scores from play from Josh Price and Pat Grace inside the opening three minutes.

Carrickshock did take time to settle but a well taken free by Jake O’Dwyer followed by a well taken goal by the lively Shane Fennelly saw them take the lead by the tenth minute.

At this time, Carrickshock were sharper to breaking balls and were attacking at a greater pace than Windgap and their cause was further boosted when a passing error in the Windgap defence saw Kevin Farrell through for a second Carrickshock goal by the 15th minute.

To their credit, Windgap rallied from here to the half time interval and points from a free by Pat Grace and a fine score from play by Sean Purcell had the deficit down to 2-2 to 0-4 at the half time break.

Windgap needed a fast start to the second period but despite some early possession and territory, it was Carrickshock who broke at speed for Shane Fennelly to score a fine third goal in the 36th minute – a score which largely ended the match as a contest.

Brian Donovan added a smart point afterwards to further increase their lead and although Windgap rallied for two fine points from Josh Price and Sean Purcell, they never looked likely to penetrate the well marshalled Carrickshock defence where keeper Jamie Power was rarely threatened.

A further goal by ace marksman Shane Fennelly further cemented their lead and although Windgap largely dominated possession and territory for the closing ten minutes, Carrickshock limited them to shots from distance which yielded points from Emmet Landy and a Pat Grace free.

Overall, Carrickshock were fully deserving winners and their superior pace when attacking the opposition in the scoring zone made all the difference while their defence limited the impact of the Windgap forwards to a large extent.

Windgap battled to the end and will be encouraged by the performance of younger players such as Josh Price and Sean Purcell which suggests that better times may lie ahead in future years.

Carrickshock: Jamie Power, Padraig Lennon, Niall Tennyson, Michael Murphy, Edward Dunphy, John Cahill, Aaron O’Neill, Jake O’Dwyer (0-1), Brian Donovan (0-1), Damien Walsh, John Power (Stoneyford), Kevin Farrell (1-0), Eoghan O’Neill (0-1), Darragh Brennan, Shane Fennelly (3-0).

Windgap: Eoin Cody, Luke Ward, Sean Foley, Adrian Landy, Darragh O’Shea, James Mackey, Cian Ryan, William Phelan, Sean Purcell (0-2), Pat Power, James Culleton, Shane Walsh, Emmet Landy, Pat Grace (0-3, 0-2F), Josh Price (0-2). Subs: Tommy Fleming.

Referee: Raymond Byrne