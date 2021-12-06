Kilkenny Karate Club hold pink belt fundraiser for Irish Cancer Society

The Budo Martial Arts Centre, a local karate club based out of the Watershed raised €485 recently in aid of cancer awareness and prevention.

The club came up with the idea of running a ‘Pink Belt Karate Seminar’ for its members as a means to raise funds for such a worthy cause. Chief Instructor for the club, Kevin Shortall explained the idea behind the seminar.

“Karate associations all around the world use many different belt colours which represent the level the student is at. Pink belts generally are not used within karate circles, so it was a good opportunity to use a coloured belt that was very much unique within karate but more importantly was a colour that is normally associated with cancer associations. During the seminar each student regardless of rank remove their karate belt and each wore a pink belt. It also created a great feeling of unity among the members as all wore the same belt colour.”

The club was delighted with the way the event went and hope to repeat it again next year and raise even more funds for the Irish Cancer Society. The club are currently enrolling for their beginner classes for kids and adults which are due to start in early January 2020. Please see the club website www.budomartialartscentre.com for further details.