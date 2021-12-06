Search

06 Dec 2021

Kilkenny Karate Club hold pink belt fundraiser for Irish Cancer Society

Kilkenny Karate Club hold pink belt fundraiser for Irish Cancer Society

Members of the Kilkenny Karate Club

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Budo Martial Arts Centre, a local karate club based out of the Watershed raised €485 recently in aid of cancer awareness and prevention. 

The club came up with the idea of running a ‘Pink Belt Karate Seminar’ for its members as a means to raise funds for such a worthy cause. Chief Instructor for the club, Kevin Shortall explained the idea behind the seminar.

“Karate associations all around the world use many different belt colours which represent the level the student is at. Pink belts generally are not used within karate circles, so it was a good opportunity to use a coloured belt that was very much unique within karate but more importantly was a colour that is normally associated with cancer associations. During the seminar each student regardless of rank remove their karate belt and each wore a pink belt. It also created a great feeling of unity among the members as all wore the same belt colour.” 

The club was delighted with the way the event went and hope to repeat it again next year and raise even more funds for the Irish Cancer Society. The club are currently enrolling for their beginner classes for kids and adults which are due to start in early January 2020. Please see the club website www.budomartialartscentre.com for further details. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media